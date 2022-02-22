Left Menu

Operation Double Bull: 9 Naxalites including Balram Oraon arrested in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand police on Tuesday said that nine Naxalites have been arrested under the 'Operation Double Bull' from the jungles of Bulbul area in Lohardaga and neighbouring districts.

ANI | Lohardaga (Jharkhand) | Updated: 22-02-2022 22:04 IST
Arrested Naxalites in Jharkhand Police custody. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Jharkhand police on Tuesday said that nine Naxalites have been arrested under the 'Operation Double Bull' from the jungles of Bulbul area in Lohardaga and neighbouring districts. During the operation, the zonal commander of CPI (Maoist) Balram Oraon was also arrested. His arrest carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

"Nine Naxals of the rank of zonal commander, subzonal commander and area commander have been arrested in 'Operation Double Bull' that was launched on February 8, in the jungles of Bulbul area in Lohardaga and neighbouring districts," said Jharkhand Police. 'Operation Double Bull' came to an end on February 21.

Besides Oraon, the other arrested Naxalites have been identified as Dashrath Singh Kherwar, Markesh Nagesia, Shaileshwar Oraon, Mukesh Korwa, Viren Korwa, Shailendra Nagesia, Sanjay Nagesia, Sheela Kherwar. During the 12 days of operation, the police have had 10 fierce encounters with the Naxals.

Three CoBRA personnel were also injured while a Naxal was gunned down during the operation. A huge cache of arms and ammunition, explosives, detonators and other Naxal related materials have been recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

