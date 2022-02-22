J-K'ssilk products to be available at Reliance Trend, Lifestyle stores

To boost marketing of Jammu and Kashmir's silk and woollen products across the country, J&K Industries Limited (JKI) will be promoted in a big way at national and international markets, officials said on Tuesday.

These products, known for their unique quality and traditional blend, contribute significantly in Jammu and Kashmir's economy, they said.

Reliance Trends and Lifestyle will be selling silk fabrics and products being manufactured by JKI Limited, Principal Secretary, Commerce Department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, said. In this regard, an MoU has been signed between JKI and Reliance, he said.

He informed that over the last three years, the government has invested heavily on the revival of JKI through development of its infrastructure by procurement of technologically advanced machinery.

