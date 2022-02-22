Left Menu

J-K'ssilk products to be available at Reliance Trend, Lifestyle stores

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:15 IST
J-K'ssilk products to be available at Reliance Trend, Lifestyle stores
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

To boost marketing of Jammu and Kashmir's silk and woollen products across the country, J&K Industries Limited (JKI) will be promoted in a big way at national and international markets, officials said on Tuesday.

These products, known for their unique quality and traditional blend, contribute significantly in Jammu and Kashmir's economy, they said.

Reliance Trends and Lifestyle will be selling silk fabrics and products being manufactured by JKI Limited, Principal Secretary, Commerce Department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, said. In this regard, an MoU has been signed between JKI and Reliance, he said.

He informed that over the last three years, the government has invested heavily on the revival of JKI through development of its infrastructure by procurement of technologically advanced machinery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022