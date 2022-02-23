Nord Stream 2 pipeline not moving forward 'at this point in time,' White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 04:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 04:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Tuesday the development of Nord Stream 2 is "not moving forward at this point in time" after steps by Germany to halt the gas pipeline project.
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki declined to say if Germany's decision was reversible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jen Psaki
- Nord Stream 2
- The White House
- Germany
Advertisement