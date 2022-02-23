Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine

Left Menu

Japan is imposing sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, including prohibiting the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. Western nations on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on Russian banks and elites after Moscow ordered troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Japan is imposing sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, including prohibiting the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

Western nations on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on Russian banks and elites after Moscow ordered troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Kishida said Russia's actions had violated Ukraine's sovereignty and called on Russia to return to diplomatic discussions. Japan was prepared to take additional steps should the situation worsen, he said.

He said he did not see a significant impact on energy supplies from the current situation in the short term and that he would consider all measures to limit the impact on households and companies should oil prices rise further. Japanese markets were closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.

