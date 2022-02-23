Left Menu

J-K: Flights delayed at Srinagar airport due to heavy snowfall

Continuous snowfall in Kashmir has led to the delay in flights at Srinagar airport and reduced the visibility to 400m in the area.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-02-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 09:59 IST
J-K: Flights delayed at Srinagar airport due to heavy snowfall
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Continuous snowfall in Kashmir has led to the delay in flights at Srinagar airport and reduced the visibility to 400m in the area. The officials at Srinagar airport informed that snow clearing operations are underway on the runway and on the apron following heavy snowfall.

"We are having continuous snowfall at our airport. Our snow clearing operations are in continuous progress on the runway and the apron. However, the visibility is only 400m," the officials said. Further, they said, "All flights of all airlines are delayed. We will continuously update the status of flights."

In a bid to monitor the level of snowfall, the Mechanical Engineering Department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also set up a snow control room in Srinagar to respond to any emergency calls in case of a snowstorm. The snow control room is equipped with the latest machinery along with expert staff to respond to heavy snowfall to solve the problem in a short time and depute machinery all over the city after receiving weather forecast warnings from the administration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global
4
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022