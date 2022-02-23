Pacific social enterprise makes big difference to economic outcomes

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio says Pacific social enterprise makes a big difference to economic and social outcomes for Pacific peoples.

This follows a successful joint Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP) pilot initiative demonstrating the value of Pacific social enterprise in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Minister Aupito said, "Over the past two years, we have explored opportunities to recognise and invest in Pacific social enterprise models, working collaboratively with community groups Cook Islands Development Agency New Zealand (CIDANZ) and its eFamilies programme; Vahefonua Tonga Methodist Trust (SIAOLA) and its GREI financial literacy model; and Faith City's The Business Factory (TBF)."

"We are now better equipped to inform policymakers because we have a greater understanding of the key success factors and barriers for Pacific social enterprises. The findings show us ways to create new employment opportunities, and how to generate wealth through increased levels of income, revenue, and capital for Pacific communities."

"After being commissioned by MSD's Industry Partnerships, Moana Research has monitored the progress of the three Pacific social enterprise groups and submitted the Pacific Prosperity through Social Enterprise (PPTSE) Evaluation Report and Rubric Framework for Policy, Planning and Practice, which we are pleased to launch today and can be found here: https://www.mpp.govt.nz/programmes/pacific-prosperity-through-social-enterprise and https://www.msd.govt.nz/about-msd-and-our-work/publications-resources/information-releases/msd-reports/pacific-prosperity-through-social-enterprise.html

"The PPTSE and Evaluation findings and achievements will inform future strategy for both agencies regarding Pacific progress and elevate innovative community initiatives."

"MSD's support has enabled this collaboration and now there is a more robust foundation for both agencies to continue working collaboratively in support of Pacific Social enterprise," Carmel Sepuloni said. "Ensuring Pacific peoples are at the heart of development, thinking and decision-making is an important part of this.

"This collaboration reinforces the strengths and abilities of Pacific peoples to drive their own innovative solutions, and the huge economic and social benefits that an increase in Pacific social enterprise can bring to Pacific people and New Zealand society," Carmel Sepuloni said.

Aupito William Sio said, "Pacific social enterprise is an area in which MPP, will continue to support and seek funding for, allowing Pacific communities to transform and flourish in Aotearoa."

