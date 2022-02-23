Left Menu

Pacific social enterprise makes big difference to economic outcomes

This follows a successful joint Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP) pilot initiative demonstrating the value of Pacific social enterprise in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-02-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 10:01 IST
Pacific social enterprise makes big difference to economic outcomes
“The PPTSE and Evaluation findings and achievements will inform future strategy for both agencies regarding Pacific progress and elevate innovative community initiatives.” Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio says Pacific social enterprise makes a big difference to economic and social outcomes for Pacific peoples.

This follows a successful joint Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP) pilot initiative demonstrating the value of Pacific social enterprise in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Minister Aupito said, "Over the past two years, we have explored opportunities to recognise and invest in Pacific social enterprise models, working collaboratively with community groups Cook Islands Development Agency New Zealand (CIDANZ) and its eFamilies programme; Vahefonua Tonga Methodist Trust (SIAOLA) and its GREI financial literacy model; and Faith City's The Business Factory (TBF)."

"We are now better equipped to inform policymakers because we have a greater understanding of the key success factors and barriers for Pacific social enterprises. The findings show us ways to create new employment opportunities, and how to generate wealth through increased levels of income, revenue, and capital for Pacific communities."

"After being commissioned by MSD's Industry Partnerships, Moana Research has monitored the progress of the three Pacific social enterprise groups and submitted the Pacific Prosperity through Social Enterprise (PPTSE) Evaluation Report and Rubric Framework for Policy, Planning and Practice, which we are pleased to launch today and can be found here: https://www.mpp.govt.nz/programmes/pacific-prosperity-through-social-enterprise and https://www.msd.govt.nz/about-msd-and-our-work/publications-resources/information-releases/msd-reports/pacific-prosperity-through-social-enterprise.html

"The PPTSE and Evaluation findings and achievements will inform future strategy for both agencies regarding Pacific progress and elevate innovative community initiatives."

"MSD's support has enabled this collaboration and now there is a more robust foundation for both agencies to continue working collaboratively in support of Pacific Social enterprise," Carmel Sepuloni said. "Ensuring Pacific peoples are at the heart of development, thinking and decision-making is an important part of this.

"This collaboration reinforces the strengths and abilities of Pacific peoples to drive their own innovative solutions, and the huge economic and social benefits that an increase in Pacific social enterprise can bring to Pacific people and New Zealand society," Carmel Sepuloni said.

Aupito William Sio said, "Pacific social enterprise is an area in which MPP, will continue to support and seek funding for, allowing Pacific communities to transform and flourish in Aotearoa."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global
4
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022