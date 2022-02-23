Left Menu

Bajrang Dal activist's murder: 8 suspects arrested, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

As many as eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-02-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 12:03 IST
Bajrang Dal activist's murder: 8 suspects arrested, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday. The home minister said, "Until last night, six suspects were arrested and today two more arrests have been made."

On Tuesday, a total of six people were arrested and 12 were questioned by the state police, said BM Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of police, Shivamogga. "The six accused arrested in the case are Mohammed Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Afsifullah Khan, Rehan Sharef, Nihan, and Abdul Afnan," said Prasad.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of the district Selvamani R announced that CrPC section 144 has been extended by two more days till Friday morning. Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022