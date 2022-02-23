Left Menu

Russia sanctions would only have limited impact on French economy -Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that the sanctions imposed by the Western countries on Russia for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine would have a "relatively" limited impact on the French Economy.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:17 IST
Russia sanctions would only have limited impact on French economy -Le Maire
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that the sanctions imposed by the Western countries on Russia for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine would have a "relatively" limited impact on the French Economy. He also told RMC Radio and BFM TV that he was monitoring the evolution of oil prices while reaffirming the need to protect the French consumers against rising energy prices.

"We must diversify our supplies," Le Maire said, stressing France had a 20% exposure to Russian gas. Western countries fear a conflict on a scale unseen in Europe at least since the Yugoslav and Chechen wars of the 1990s when hundreds of thousands died and millions fled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022