Shelling keeps eastern Ukraine power station offline

Shelling by pro-Russian separatists has prevented repair work and the resumption of operations at Luhansk thermal power plant, local authorities said on Wednesday. "They were shelling all night, so the station is still not in operation," a representative of the regional administration said by phone.

Energy company DTEK said on Tuesday the station, located near separatist-controlled Luhansk, has been under constant shelling and a fire had damaged a transformer. The station is the largest producer of electricity in the Luhansk region and DTEK said the TPP's ongoing operation was "critically important".

Ukraine has accused Russia of provoking violence, saying it used it as a pretext to formally recognize eastern Ukraine as independent and move its troops into the region, precipitating a crisis that the West fears could unleash a major war. The Ukrainian military on Wednesday said it had recorded 96 incidents of shelling by separatists over the past 24 hours compared with 84 a day earlier. It said separatist forces used heavy artillery, mortars and Grad rocket systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)