Left Menu

Karnataka crosses 10 crore COVID vaccination doses today, says State Health Minister

The Karnataka government said the state has crossed 10 crore COVID vaccination doses today.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:45 IST
Karnataka crosses 10 crore COVID vaccination doses today, says State Health Minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government said the state has crossed 10 crore COVID vaccination doses today. State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Wednesday, "Karnataka has crossed 10 crore COVID vaccinations doses today."

Dr Sudhakar said that to achieve this milestone, the state took 1 year and 39 days. He also mentioned that the state had completed 100 per cent of inoculation of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 93 per cent of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state health minister also congratulated all the health workers and the district administration for this milestone. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022