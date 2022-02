Karnataka crosses 10 crore COVID vaccination doses today, says State Health Minister

The Karnataka government said the state has crossed 10 crore COVID vaccination doses today. State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Wednesday, "Karnataka has crossed 10 crore COVID vaccinations doses today."

Dr Sudhakar said that to achieve this milestone, the state took 1 year and 39 days. He also mentioned that the state had completed 100 per cent of inoculation of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 93 per cent of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state health minister also congratulated all the health workers and the district administration for this milestone. (ANI)