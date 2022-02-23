Gehlot presents agri Budget; proposes Rs 5K cr for CM Krishak Saathi Yojana

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday presented his first agriculture Budget, proposing Rs 5,000 crore for the CM Krishak Saathi Yojana to implement 11 schemes on a mission mode.

Last year, the state government had proposed Rs 2,000 crore under the scheme, which has been increased to Rs 5,000 crore in the Budget 2022-23.

''It is our aim to strengthen the financial situation of farmers and make Rajasthan stand among top states in the agriculture sector in the next five years. In last year's Budget, I had announced Rs 2,000 crore under the CM Krishak Saathi Yojana, which I propose to increase to Rs 5,000 crore,'' Gehlot said.

The missions include Rajasthan Micro Irrigation Mission, Rajasthan Organic Farming Mission, Rajasthan Seed Production and Distribution Mission, Rajasthan Millets Promotion Mission, Rajasthan Protected Cultivation Mission, Rajasthan Horticulture Development Mission, Rajasthan Crop Protection Mission, Rajasthan Land Fertility Mission, Rajasthan Agricultural Labourers Empowerment Mission, Rajasthan Agri-Tech Mission and Rajasthan Food Processing Mission.

Under the Rajasthan Micro Irrigation Mission, five lakh farmers will be benefited with a proposed budget of Rs 2,700 crore. A centre of excellence for micro irrigation will be set up.

Among the other major missions are the Rajasthan Organic Farming Mission, for which Rs 600 crore has been proposed to benefit four lakh farmers in the next three years. A total of Rs 100 crore has been proposed for the Rajasthan Millets Promotion Mission, Rs 400 crore grant will be given to 25,000 farmers in the next two years under the Rajasthan Protected Cultivation Mission.

The chief minister announced 60 per cent subsidy to one lakh farmers on installation of solar pump sets with an expenditure of Rs 5,000 crore. The government will also clear pending 3.38 lakh electricity connections to the farmers at a cost of Rs 6,700 crore.

Gehlot, in his budget speech, said interest-free crop loans amounting Rs 20,000 crore will be distributed and five lakh new farmers will be included for which Rs 650 crore interest subsidy will be spent.

In the next three years, Rs 14,860 crore will be spent under the Rajasthan Irrigation Restructuring Programme for supply of water. This includes developing 37 solar energy-based micro irrigation projects costing Rs 550 crore, various works amounting Rs 9,600 crore under the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Rs 600 crore for renovation and repair of distributaries and Rs 2,600 crore for water harvesting and conservation.

The state government also proposed to set up 11 mini food parks in districts at a cost of Rs 220 crore besides setting up phyto-sanitary labs in Kota and Jodhpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)