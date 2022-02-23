MoHUA approves proposals worth ₹28.5 cr for remediating waste in Daddumajra dumpsite

The 'Heritage City' of Chandigarh, founded in 1953 and planned by famous Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, stands out for its immaculate urban planning and design. The city is renowned for its open public spaces, adequate green covers, and strict norms for residential and commercial zones that have preserved the sanctity of the city even today.

Over 2,500 Community and Public Toilet seats have been provided in the city that have made the lives of the public hygienic and dignified in public spaces. A 500-vehicles strong fleet is engaged in the city for 100% door-to-door collection of waste and being tracked from the smart integrated command and control centre. Various citizen engagement and awareness activities are being taken up to promote the practice of segregation of waste with 99% wards segregating waste at source. The city generates 521 metric tonnes (MT) of waste every day, mostly consisting of horticultural waste due to the wide spread green cover across 1,800 parks, and processes the same into 4,000 quintals of compost annually. The city has been certified as 1-Star Garbage Free in the recently concluded Star Rating Assessment for Garbage Free Cities in 2021, under the aegis of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0. It was also recognized for its commitment to transform 'manhole to machine hole' by winning the 'Best Performing UT' in SafaiMitra Suraksha Challenge 2021.

For decades, the city's waste would travel to the Daddumajra dumpsite which is now estimated to hold around 7.7 lakh MT of legacy waste. As part of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, the UT has pledged to achieve 'Lakshya Zero Dumpsites' within the Mission period and has undertaken the challenge of remediating the 7.7 lakh (MT) of legacy waste lying across 8 acres of land as part of the Daddumajra dumpsite. The land captured by Chandigarh's largest and only dumpsite is valued at around ₹80 crores and efforts are now underway to completely remediate the dumpsite and provide a healthier future to the residents of the city.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved proposals worth ₹28.5 crores submitted by the UT for remediating 7.7 lakh MT of waste in Daddumajra dumpsite. This initiative is set to give residents of Chandigarh respite from diseases and the foul smell of garbage and will ensure that the city is on its way to remediate its legacy waste and become 5-Star Garbage Free in the coming period of time.

