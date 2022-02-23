Ukraine has enough energy resources - PM
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:05 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has enough energy resources to provide for the needs of its population, households, and industry, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.
Shmygal told a government meeting the country had around 10 billion cubic meters of gas in its storage facilities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement