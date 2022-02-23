Left Menu

Germany's decision on Nord Stream 2 certification 'not a matter of weeks'

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:16 IST
Germany's decision on Nord Stream 2 certification 'not a matter of weeks'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Germany's decision on Nord Stream 2 certification will take a longer time, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding he preferred not to name a specific timeline but expected the process to last more than just a few weeks.

At the same time, the country has been building up its renewable energy capacity and LNG terminals to secure its own gas supplies and will continue to add further measures to become less dependent on energy imports, an economy spokesperson said.

