Suspending Nord Stream 2 not affecting gas prices, EU's Vestager says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Germany's decision to indefinitely suspend Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 pipeline does not affect gas prices, European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said on Wednesday.

"There is no gas in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. What has been stopped is the approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that it needs in order to get into operation, which means stopping the approval process can have no effect on gas prices," Vestager told a news conference.

"We stand fully by the German authorities," she said.

