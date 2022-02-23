Suspending Nord Stream 2 not affecting gas prices, EU's Vestager says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:36 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Germany's decision to indefinitely suspend Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 pipeline does not affect gas prices, European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said on Wednesday.
"There is no gas in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. What has been stopped is the approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that it needs in order to get into operation, which means stopping the approval process can have no effect on gas prices," Vestager told a news conference.
"We stand fully by the German authorities," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- European Commission
- Nord Stream 2
- German
- Gazprom
- Vestager
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine
Lebanon gets letter from Germany seeking information on c.bank governor finances - official source
Greenpeace boss Morgan to become Germany's new climate envoy
Germany''s Natalie Geisenberger wins 3rd Olympic luge title
Germany says Russia invasion of Ukraine would face severe consequences