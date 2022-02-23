Left Menu

Officials review arrangements ahead of President's visit to Kaziranga National Park

Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Kaziranga National Park, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests MK Yadav reviewed arrangements at the national park.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:46 IST
MK Yadav, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Assam. Image Credit: ANI
The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests gave details of the President's visit. He said the President will visit the park on February 26 and 27 wherein he will take a park tour by jeep or elephant safari. The park authorities said preparations are in full swing for the President's visit.

President Kovind will be on a three-day visit to Assam from February 25 to 27 wherein he will visit Kaziranga national park on February 26 and 27 and will also inaugurate a year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, commander-in-chief of the Ahom Army. (ANI)

