Left Menu

Flights cancelled at Srinagar airport following heavy snowfall

The Srinagar airport on Wednesday informed that all the flights of all airlines have been cancelled following continuous snowfall.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:51 IST
Flights cancelled at Srinagar airport following heavy snowfall
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Srinagar airport on Wednesday informed that all the flights of all airlines have been cancelled following continuous snowfall. The authorities further informed that all the passengers will be adjusted in the next available flight. They also informed that a total of 41 flights were cancelled including all scheduled flights.

Earlier Srinagar airport reported that all the flights of all airlines were delayed as the visibility reduced to 400 m in the area although snow clearing operations are underway on the runway and on the Apron. According to the India Meteorological Department, Srinagar recorded 59mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours (recorded from 8:30 AM.of February 22 to 8:30 AM. of February 23). IMD also states that the very next day, Srinagar will face a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022