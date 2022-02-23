Flights cancelled at Srinagar airport following heavy snowfall

The Srinagar airport on Wednesday informed that all the flights of all airlines have been cancelled following continuous snowfall. The authorities further informed that all the passengers will be adjusted in the next available flight. They also informed that a total of 41 flights were cancelled including all scheduled flights.

Earlier Srinagar airport reported that all the flights of all airlines were delayed as the visibility reduced to 400 m in the area although snow clearing operations are underway on the runway and on the Apron. According to the India Meteorological Department, Srinagar recorded 59mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours (recorded from 8:30 AM.of February 22 to 8:30 AM. of February 23). IMD also states that the very next day, Srinagar will face a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm. (ANI)

