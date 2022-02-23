PM to address a webinar on smart agriculture on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on smart agriculture on Thursday.

According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, an important webinar on smart agriculture is being held on February 24, which will be mainly addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala and Food Processing Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras will also attend the webinar.

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma will also be present during the webinar besides many government officials.

During the day-long webinar, the deliberations will be on five important areas, including natural farming and growing digital agri eco system, and ways to achieve self reliance in edible oils.

