Left Menu

PM to address a webinar on smart agriculture on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:47 IST
PM to address a webinar on smart agriculture on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on smart agriculture on Thursday.

According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, an important webinar on smart agriculture is being held on February 24, which will be mainly addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala and Food Processing Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras will also attend the webinar.

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma will also be present during the webinar besides many government officials.

During the day-long webinar, the deliberations will be on five important areas, including natural farming and growing digital agri eco system, and ways to achieve self reliance in edible oils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022