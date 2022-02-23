U.N. chief: expanded Ukraine conflict could spark need unseen for years
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the General Assembly on Wednesday that if the conflict in Ukraine expands, "the world could see a scale and severity of need unseen for many years."
