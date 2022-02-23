Left Menu

2 Lashkar-e-Taiba associates apprehended with arms, ammunition in J-K's Shopian

Security forces apprehended two terrorist associates affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered one AK rifle and a magazine with 24 rounds of AK ammunition from a nearby orchard.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:10 IST
2 Lashkar-e-Taiba associates apprehended with arms, ammunition in J-K's Shopian
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces apprehended two terrorist associates affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered one AK rifle and a magazine with 24 rounds of AK ammunition from a nearby orchard. "On the intervening night of 22-23 February 2022, based on specific intelligence of the presence of war like stores in Villages Awaneera and Shed Chak of Shopian district, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended two hardcore terrorist associates or Over Ground Workers (OGW) affiliated with LeT in a deliberately planned and swiftly executed joint operation," said Defence PRO, Srinagar.

The arrested OGWs have been identified as Amir Amin alias Umar and Aqib Mustaq Lone, both residents of Awaneera, Shed Chak area. The Army said that based on detailed investigation and questioning by the police, one AK rifle and one magazine with 24 rounds of AK ammunition were recovered from a nearby orchard

"The recovery of the weapon and other war like stores came as a follow up of a joint operation in Village Cherymarg on 19 February, in which a hardcore LeT terrorist Md Qayoom Dar of Pulwama was eliminated," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022