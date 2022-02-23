New Delhi Municipal Council to redevelop roads into smart roads

The New Delhi Municipal Council is set to redevelop roads into 'smart' ones that are aesthetically evolved and designed to ensure user convenience and experience without compromising with safety, officials said on Wednesday.

The roads which will be resurfaced include Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Tolstoy Marg, Hailey Road, Tansen Marg and Babar Road.

The total cost of the project is Rs 7.25 crore. ''It has been observed that the condition of some roads has deteriorated and completed the five-year period. It has been decided that strengthening and resurfacing of these avenue roads is required with cold milling process for improving their riding quality and for maintaining the existing level of roads,'' a senior NDMC official said.

''The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is developing 'smart roads' that are not only aesthetically evolved but also designed to ensure user convenience and experience without compromising their safety. The council has approved two projects for resurfacing of roads,'' he said. The NDMC has also approved the detailed estimate amounting to Rs 50.79 lakh with 5 per cent contingencies for supplying, installation, testing and commissioning of all mechanical and filter parts of Sewage Treatment Plants for the capacity 100 KLD with two years running and maintenance cost. It has also proposed to celebrate the 'Aazadi ka Amrit Mahostav' and planned a series of 12 events for this.

''The NDMC has embarked on an ambitious journey of shifting to a 100 per cent renewable energy municipal body of the country.

''It has decided to not renew its power purchase agreement with thermal power generating stations after its expiry. Parallelly, the NDMC is taking up fresh purchase agreements with only renewable power providers,'' the official said. Accordingly, the council approved the procurement of 142 MW hydropower from Teesta-III on a medium-term basis, that is for three years and extendable up to two years through M/s PTC India Ltd at a rate of Rs 5.03/kWh, he said.

