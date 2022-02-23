Snow clearance drive in full swing after fresh snowfall in Srinagar

After fresh snow in the valley including Srinagar city, the administration has launched a snow clearance drive for the benefit of people. This year the climatic conditions in Srinagar were not so harsh, so the city did not get a large amount of snowfall in December and January. All the roads of the city changed into white carpets and also people have to face traffic problems. People preferred to stay indoors. But the mechanical engineering department, for the benefit of people, started a fast track drive to clear the roads at 6 am.

Rafiq Ahmad, a local resident of Srinagar said that he was thankful to the administration for clearing the roads and national highways as he could travel within the city without any trouble. He said, "I think the government was well prepared as when I left my house at 6:30 AM, I witnessed the snow clearance machines were already there. I appreciate the authority's efforts. And I am also thankful that they had cleaned the major roads and highways." Abid Khan, the snow clearance machine operator, said that he was ready to clear the snow from the road as his seniors already informed him about today's weather forecast. He further added that the wrong parking of vehicles creates problems for him.

Presently all men and machinery including 28 high-tech machines are deployed at different places in Srinagar. Rajesh Sharma, Executive Engineer of Mechanical Engineering Department stated, "We were well prepared but the continuous snowfall disrupted our efforts. Whenever we clean the area, snowfall comes and the problem arises. Traffic also plays an important role in slowing done the process. We deployed about 28 machines around the city of Srinagar."

The snowfall also led to power disruption in scores of areas while traffic jams caused mainly by non-clearance of snow from roads gave a tough time to commuters. Manual snow clearance drive is also going on footpaths of Srinagar so that pedestrians can walk easily and administration is fully prepared to face any kind of challenge related to snowfall. (ANI)

