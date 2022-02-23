Left Menu

5 injured in pharma company blast in Visakhapatnam

As many as five persons were injured in an explosion at Hetero Drugs Ltd at Nakkapaalli in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, said police.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:39 IST
5 injured in pharma company blast in Visakhapatnam
Five persons were injured in an explosion at Hetero Drugs Ltd (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as five persons were injured in an explosion at Hetero Drugs Ltd at Nakkapaalli in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, said police. Nakkapalli Circle inspector Narayanaya Rao said, "Five people were injured of which 2 were severely injured. They were shifted to Visakhapatnam city for better treatment. The other three persons are being treated in the nearby hospital..."

However, the cause of the blast is yet to be known. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022