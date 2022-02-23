Left Menu

Delhi National Zoological Park to re-open from March 1, say zoo authorities

Delhi National Zoological Park on Wednesday announced that it will re-open from March 1 with an online ticket system.

Delhi national zoological park. Image Credit: ANI
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 583 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent. The state also reported three deaths in the past 24 hours

Earlier, on January 5, the national zoological park had shut down temporarily amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

