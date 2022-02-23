Left Menu

Almost 1 lakh people got employment through the LPG distribution system under Ujjwala Yojana

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli on Wednesday announced that about 1 lakh people have got employment through the LPG distribution system with the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 23:26 IST
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli on Wednesday announced that about 1 lakh people have got employment through the LPG distribution system with the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). According to an official statement, the LPG coverage has also increased from 61.9 per cent to near saturation level in last five years.

"As part of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, more than 14 crore free LPG refills were provided to the PMUY beneficiaries during COVID-19," said Teli while addressing the post-budget webinar organized to accelerate development and make public welfare schemes effective. The Secretary of Ministry Petroleum and Natural Gas, Pankaj Jain while addressing the gathering taled about the need to make PMUY a door-to-door scheme.

"To make the scheme effective, special attention should be given to include self-help groups, creation of LPG Bank to serve as micro-finance for refills, to establish the network of micro distributors, along with leveraging existing social network and institutional knowledge to attract consumers for refill," said Jain. The webinar was attended by representatives from oil marketing companies, distributors and cylinder manufacturers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

