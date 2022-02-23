Left Menu

CM Bommai calls for temple tourism in Karnataka, advocates reforms in shrine management

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday launched the Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS) developed by the Hindu Endowments Department on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-02-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 23:33 IST
CM Bommai calls for temple tourism in Karnataka, advocates reforms in shrine management
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday launched the Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS) developed by the Hindu Endowments Department on Wednesday. Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Bommai said that the management of temples is very important. He said initiatives should be taken to record the number of pilgrims visiting the temples and the system to manage the temple assets needs to be streamlined. Bommai advocated the need for a Master Plan to provide amenities at the temples.

Emphasizing on building a Tourism Circuit, the chief minister said, "There is immense potential for Temple Tourism in northern, southern and coastal parts of Karnataka. There is huge scope for Monument Tourism too and this two can be integrated." The chief minister emphasized reforms in temple administration.

Along with management, proper control is also necessary as it involves the contribution of the pilgrims and assets of the temples. Action would be taken to redress the problems being faced by Archaks and Priests, Bommai said. The Chief Minister stressed the need for maintaining cleanliness and pollution-free ambience at temple premises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022