Mumbai reports 168 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai reported 168 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total count of active cases in the city to 1,228.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 23:36 IST
  Country:
  • India

Mumbai reported 168 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total count of active cases in the city to 1,228. Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said in a bulletin that a total of 24,772 tests were conducted on Wednesday and 255 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

With no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the total death toll in the city due to the disease continues to 16,690. The bulletin said that the recovery rate in the city is 98 per cent. (ANI)

