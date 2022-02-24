Brazil's Guedes says the country should get paid for environmental preserving

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that the country should get paid for preserving the environment, and stressed the government will create an internal carbon market.

Addressing a conference hosted by investment bank BTG Pactual along with President Jair Bolsonaro, Guedes also said the beginning of talks with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for Brazil to join the club of rich nations is proof the country's environmental responsibility is being understood.

