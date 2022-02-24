Left Menu

Brazil's Guedes says the country should get paid for environmental preserving

24-02-2022
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that the country should get paid for preserving the environment, and stressed the government will create an internal carbon market.

Addressing a conference hosted by investment bank BTG Pactual along with President Jair Bolsonaro, Guedes also said the beginning of talks with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for Brazil to join the club of rich nations is proof the country's environmental responsibility is being understood.

