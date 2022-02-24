Brazil's Guedes says the country should get paid for environmental preserving
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 24-02-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 02:55 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that the country should get paid for preserving the environment, and stressed the government will create an internal carbon market.
Addressing a conference hosted by investment bank BTG Pactual along with President Jair Bolsonaro, Guedes also said the beginning of talks with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for Brazil to join the club of rich nations is proof the country's environmental responsibility is being understood.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Paulo Guedes
- Brazil
- Development
- Guedes
- OECD
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazil reports 178,814 new cases of coronavirus, 1,264 deaths
Brazil lower house lawmakers vote to speed through pesticide bill
Brazil Economy Ministry opposes Congress proposals to lower fuel prices
Brazil's Lula says he would tax rich more, change Petrobras fuel price policy
Brazil's lower house approves pesticide bill, sends it to Senate