Assam: Man kills father over dispute for 'Bidi'
A man in Assam's Barpeta killed his father on Wednesday over an alleged dispute for a Bidi (a thin cigarette filled with tobacco flake & commonly wrapped in a tendu leaf).
ANI | Barpeta (Assam) | Updated: 24-02-2022 06:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 06:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A man in Assam's Barpeta killed his father on Wednesday over an alleged dispute for a Bidi (a thin cigarette filled with tobacco flake & commonly wrapped in a tendu leaf).
As per the police, a scuffle broke out between the father-son duo after the son asked for a second bidi.
"The accused asked for a bidi from his father and he gave him one, but on asking his second bidi, there was a scuffle between them," police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement