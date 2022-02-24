Left Menu

China vows to keep property market stable, meet demand

"China will maintain the continuity and stability of policy measures while strengthening the precision and coordination of such measures," Wang said. The government will continue to eliminate any project delivery risks by some individual property developers due to their debt defaults, Vice Housing Minister Ni Hong said at the same news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 09:01 IST
China vows to keep property market stable, meet demand

China's housing minister pledged on Thursday to keep the real estate market stable this year and ensure genuine demand for homes is met, after a series of regulations aimed at reining in debt in the sector unsettled buyers and prompted a marked slowdown in the key property sector.

Prices of homes fell and new construction starts tumbled after regulators stepped up their deleveraging campaign against the bloated property sector, triggering defaults at some heavily indebted companies and threatening the delivery of some new residential projects. Authorities have since stepped in with a slew of measures to boost sales and sentiment, including requiring smaller down-payments for first-time home buyers and allowing commercial banks to lower mortgage rates.

"China's genuine demand for housing is relatively strong," Wang Menghui, head of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said at a news conference. "China will maintain the continuity and stability of policy measures while strengthening the precision and coordination of such measures," Wang said.

The government will continue to eliminate any project delivery risks by some individual property developers due to their debt defaults, Vice Housing Minister Ni Hong said at the same news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022