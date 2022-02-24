Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Madhya Pradesh's Indore
An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
"Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred on Thursday at 04:53 am, 125 km SSW of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India," the NSC said in a tweet. More details are awaited. (ANI)
