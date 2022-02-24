Left Menu

Haryana: Major fire breaks out at a factory in Sonipat's Kundli industrial area

A major fire broke out at a factory in Inox World Industries in Haryana's Sonipat late on Wednesday.

ANI | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 24-02-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 09:28 IST
Haryana: Major fire breaks out at a factory in Sonipat's Kundli industrial area
Fire at factory in Sonipat industrial area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A major fire broke out at a factory in Inox World Industries in Haryana's Sonipat late on Wednesday. The fire broke out at a factory in Kundli industrial area in Sonipat. Fire tenders from the Delhi fire service have been pressed into service to help Haryana Fire Service at the request of the owner of the factory.

A senior official from the Delhi Fire Service said, "We received a call around 1.20 am and initially 2 fire tenders were rushed to the site, later 4 more fire tenders were rushed." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

