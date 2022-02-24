Left Menu

Actress Vani Bhojan Inaugurates 4th Branch of 'Wootu Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic' at Porur, Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Ms. Vani Bhojan Actress along with Co-founders of Wootu Nutrition, Mr. Ajay Ameer, Dr. Preeti Raj, and Ms. Geetha Priya jointly inaugurate Wootu Diet Clinics 4th Branch and Chennais Largest Diet Kitchen on Monday, the 14th February 2022 at Porur, Chennai.

Ms. Vani Bhojan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Ms. Vani Bhojan (Actress) along with Co-founders of Wootu Nutrition, Mr. Ajay Ameer, Dr. Preeti Raj, and Ms. Geetha Priya jointly inaugurate 'Wootu Diet Clinics' 4th Branch and Chennai's Largest Diet Kitchen on Monday, the 14th February 2022 at Porur, Chennai. With strategically located branches in Anna Nagar, Perungudi - OMR, Tambaram and now - Porur, Wootu Weight Loss Clinics are now, accessible within a 30-minute drive from any part of Chennai. With over 15,000 satisfied customers, Wootu Nutrition - "The Best Weight Loss Dietician" as awarded by Times Business Awards is also the fastest-growing Diet clinic chain in South India with an expert team of Tamil, English, Telugu, and Hindi speaking dietitians. Woot caters to customers across all of Chennai and offers virtual consultation across India and overseas. The new, state-of-the-art Diet Kitchen is established, to bring awareness on the importance of eating well and to improve your relationship with food. The mission is to emphasize our Tag line - "Diet Made Delicious". Wootu takes great pride in bringing to our valued customers Non-repetitive, Appetizing and Visually-Appealing everyday weight loss diet meals. It is to break the myth that eating healthy doesn't necessarily mean 'expensive', 'boring' and 'bland'. We currently deliver over 10,000 curated, calorie & nutrient-calculated, weight-loss inducing healthy meals (made from Chemical-free, Non-GMO & Organic ingredients). With this new facility, we have increased our capacity to cater 40,000 meals a month. This, backed with an aggressive growth plan, we are confident of operating at full capacity by Q4 2022 and aim to expand our 'Diet Kitchens' across key cities in India. Wootu specializes in providing Diet Counseling, Diet Food Subscription, Detoxification, and Slimming Therapies for its valued customers. The word "Wootu" means feeding in Tamil and is also a derivation of the Tamil word "WootaChathu" which means nutrition. Wootu Nutrition is the brainchild of Dr.Preeti Raj, who brings to the table a wealth of knowledge from her decade-long experience as a Professor of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics. Wootu Nutrition specializes in the field of Women's Health Nutrition, Fertility Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition, Weight Management Nutrition, and more.

For more information, please visit www.wootudietfactory.com / www.wootu.in. Image: From the Left - Ms. Geetha Priya, Dr.Preeti Raj, Ms. Vani Bhojan& Mr. Ajay Ameer

