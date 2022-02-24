J-K: Drone movement observed near RS Pura internation norder, says BSF

A drone was spotted by Border Security Force (BSF) near the international border in the RS Pura, Arnia sector, in the Jammu district today.

"We spotted a drone near the international border and fired 10 to 20 rounds. The drone returned due to it and the search operation is underway," said a senior official of the BSF. (ANI)

