Budget will modernize agriculture, boost farmers' income, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Budget will give a major boost to modernise agriculture and also promote natural farming, with a special focus on agri-waste management. The Prime Minister today said that natural farming should be promoted along the banks of the Ganga river.

"In this Budget, mainly seven ways have been suggested to make agriculture modern and smart. Firstly, on the banks of the Ganga river, natural farming within the ambit of five kilometres should be promoted in a mission mode. Secondly, modern technology in agriculture and horticulture will be made available to the farmers," said PM Modi. Moreover, the Prime Minister pointed out that transportation of agricultural products will get a boost with new logistics arrangements through the PM Gati-Shakti plan.

"Thirdly, emphasis has been laid on empowering 'Mission Oil Palm' to reduce the import of edible oil," he said. PM Gati Shakti is an initiative aimed at synergizing the infrastructure projects of all key infrastructure ministries, including Railways, Roadways, Waterways and Aviation, for planning and coordinated execution of nationwide infrastructure projects.

In his speech today, Prime Minister further hoped that agri-waste management will get the boost to increase the income of farmers. PM Modi said, "The fifth solution in the Budget calls for better agri-waste management. It will translate into better incomes for farmers by means of the promotion of waste to energy. The sixth solution is that more than one and a half lakh post offices of the country will get facilities like regular banking so that farmers do not face any problem."

The Prime Minister also dwelt upon the idea of human resource development in the syllabus related to agri-research. "Also, skill development and human resource development in the syllabus related to agri-research and education will be changed according to the requirements of the modern times," he said.

PM Narendra Modi addressed a webinar on the implementation of the Union Budget 2022 on the topic "Smart Agriculture". (ANI)

