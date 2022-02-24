EXPLAINER-Western sanctions on banks only scratch surface of Fortress Russia

Western nations are likely to ratchet up sanctions on Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, in a dramatic escalation of the crisis in eastern Europe. Measures announced earlier this week hit several Russian banks and individuals and targeted Moscow's ability to raise money in international debt markets.

The United States, the European Union, Britain, and their allies are now expected to add to those sanctions. Here's a rundown of how sanctions announced so far impact banks and investors and which measures might hit harder:

WHAT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED SO FAR? European foreign ministers earlier in the week agreed to sanction 27 individuals and entities, including banks financing Russian decision-makers and operations in the breakaway territories.

The package of sanctions also included all members of the lower house of the Russian parliament who voted in favor of the recognition of the breakaway regions. Britain imposed sanctions on Gennady Timchenko and two other billionaires with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and on five banks - Rossiya, IS Bank, GenBank, Promsvyazbank, and the Black Sea Bank.

The lenders were relatively small and only military bank Promsvyazbank is on the Russian central bank's list of systemically important credit institutions. Bank Rossiya was already under U.S. sanctions from 2014 for its close ties to Kremlin officials.

Washington imposed sanctions on Promsvyazbank and VEB bank. It also ramped up prohibitions on Russian sovereign debt, which Biden said would cut the Russian government off from Western financing.

The U.S. Treasury said it was extending current prohibitions to cover participation in the secondary market for bonds issued after March 1 by Russia's central bank and other entities. WHAT WILL THE IMPACT BE?

For the measures announced so far - minimal. Russia's large banks are deeply integrated into the global financial system, meaning sanctions on the biggest institutions could be felt far beyond its borders.

The sanctions earlier this week focused on smaller lenders. The measures targeting banks are not yet as extensive as those imposed after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, although many of those sanctions remain in place.

Then the West blacklisted specific individuals, sought to limit Russia's state-owned financial institutions' access to Western capital markets, targeted the bigger state lenders, and imposed widespread limits on the trade of technology. Britain's new measures refrained from imposing limits on the biggest state banks Sberbank and VTB, cutting off capital for Russian companies, or ejecting other prominent so-called Russian oligarchs from Britain.

Analysts say Russian institutions are better able to cope with limited sanctions than eight years earlier and that Russian state banks have cut their exposure to Western markets. Russia has since 2014 diversified away from U.S. Treasuries and dollars - the euro and gold account for a bigger share of Russia's reserves than do dollars, according to a January report from the Institute of International Finance.

Russia has some strong macroeconomic defenses too, including abundant hard currency reserves of $635 billion, oil prices near $100 a barrel, and a low debt-to-GDP ratio of 18% in 2021. "The ones (announced Tuesday) were not that significant," said Samuel Charap, a senior political scientist at the nonprofit, nonpartisan RAND Corporation, about the U.S. sanctions.

"The question is where we go from here," he said. "I am increasingly pessimistic, and I think there is a high probability of significant further Russian military action and I think, in that case, we are likely to see some of the qualitatively more devastating measures than in the past." WHAT MIGHT COME NEXT?

The EU has said it is ready to impose "massive consequences" on Russia's economy but has also cautioned that, given the EU's close energy and trade ties to Russia, it wants to ratchet up sanctions in stages. Officials considered Tuesday's measures as a first round.

Beyond lenders that do business directly with the breakaway regions, it's not clear yet when or whether the EU will hit the biggest banks. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday after the latest action that G7 leaders and U.S. allies would impose severe sanctions on Russia.

Washington has prepared a raft of measures including barring U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks by cutting "correspondent" banking relationships, sources told Reuters last week. Disabling international payments would hit hard.

Those measures, however, may be kept in reserve. Russia's Sberbank and VTB would face American sanctions if Moscow proceeds with its invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official told reporters.

If such banks did get targeted, U.S. banks could face retaliation, said Charap, who pointed to cyber attacks as a potential weapon that could be used. WHAT WOULD HIT HARDEST?

What the region's banks and Western creditors fear most is the possibility that Russia is banned from a widely used global payment system, SWIFT, which is used by more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries. Such a move would hit Russian banks hard but the consequences are complex. Banning SWIFT would make it tough for European creditors to get their money back and Russia has been building up an alternative payment system.

Data from the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) shows that European lenders hold the lion's share of the nearly $30 billion in foreign banks' exposure to Russia. WHICH FOREIGN BANKS ARE MOST EXPOSED?

Europe's banks - particularly those in Austria, Italy, and France - are the world's most exposed to Russia, and have been on high alert should governments impose new sanctions. Italian and French banks each had outstanding claims of some $25 billion on Russia in the third quarter of 2021, according to BIS figures. Austrian banks had $17.5 billion. That compares with $14.7 billion for the United States.

Among the most exposed lenders is Austria's RBI, which has big operations in Russia and Ukraine. It has said "crisis plans" would come into effect if things deteriorate. Its shares closed down 7.5% on Tuesday. Many foreign banks have, however, significantly reduced their exposure to Russia since 2014, making some bankers less concerned about the threat of sanctions.

