INSTANT VIEW-Russian forces invade Ukraine with strikes on major cities

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Gunfire rattled near the capital's main airport, the Interfax news agency said.

U.S. SENATOR MARK WARNER, CHAIRMAN OF SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE, WASHINGTON "For more than 70 years, we have avoided large-scale war in Europe. With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end. Now the U.S. and our NATO allies must stand united and resolute against Putin's efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people."

WU QIANG, INDEPENDENT POLITICAL ANALYST, BEIJING "This is a very unfavourable situation that an unprepared China has been pulled into by Russia."

"It is possible that China may lose its existing relationship with Europe, a friendly relationship, and that China and the United States may soon fall into a confrontation because of a quasi-alliance between China and Russia. And so far, China has not shown a great willingness to stop the war." GEORGE KANAAN, HEAD OF CASH EQUITIES, BARRENJOEY CAPITAL, SYDNEY

"The market has been looking for an excuse to sell off and now they have a real one... They flick the switch when there is uncertainty like this and buyers go on strike. "That is why we are seeing the market gap like it is. There is brinkmanship happening and who knows where it can go from here."

CHRIS WESTON, HEAD OF RESEARCH, PEPPERSTONE, MELBOURNE "We now have a long night ahead of us trying to understand how bad this gets, and what sanctions get put up."

"There are no buyers here for risk, and there are a lot of sellers out there, so this market is getting hit very hard." JAMES ROSENBERG, FINANCIAL ADVISOR, EL&C BAILLIEU, SYDNEY

"Military action in Eastern Europe has unsettled investors but the volumes haven't increased dramatically. I haven't seen any panic-selling but clients with buy orders have reduced them a bit." VASU MENON, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY, OCBC, SINGAPORE

"History shows that military attacks like this and geopolitical events will pass eventually if there is no major global economic impact. If this is so, markets will rebound after an initial sharp drawdown. Those looking to buy on dips should buy gradually and must take a medium to long term view." SID MATHUR, HEAD OF EMERGING MARKETS RESEARCH FOR APAC, BNP PARIBAS, SINGAPORE

"The escalation is likely to send emerging-market inflation higher in coming months, we think, mainly by pushing up commodity prices." "For EM currencies, we expect the negative impact on risk sentiment to outweigh any positive commodity price impact."

CARLOS CASANOVA, SENIOR ECONOMIST APAC, UBP, HONG KONG "The Fed seems pretty relentless in its attempt to use demand side factors to control inflationary pressures so markets are reacting to that prospect of even more higher rate hikes."

ATSUSHI TAKEDA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ITOCHU ECONOMIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO: "Western economies will continue to face strong inflation pressure, which brings another difficult factor for monetary policymakers contemplating whether to tighten more or wait and see - in any case, this will only increase the risk of monetary policy failure."

YUAN YUWEI, PARTNER, WATER WISDOM ASSET MANAGEMENT, HANGZHOU "The simple strategy is to bet on a spike in inflation.

"That means buying oil and agricultural products, and shorting consumer shares and U.S. growth stocks. "China will likely boost support to sectors, such as agriculture, semiconductors and new energy."

JACK SIU, GREATER CHINA CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, CREDIT SUISSE, HONG KONG "China is resilient from an economic fundamental standpoint. But its markets are not immune. If you look at the past global equities selldowns, China's stocks have fallen too, its market suffers from the weaker global risk sentiment."

MATT SIMPSON, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, CITY INDEX, SYDNEY "It's not very often that we get this level of volatility (in Asia), and the traders in Europe are yet to react, so we're going to see a follow through from the European open... Oil's not moving as much as you'd think... I think gold is the new oil in this one, it's the most exciting move of the day."

KYLE RODDA, MARKET ANALYST, IG AUSTRALIA, MELBOURNE "This is very good for gold, very positive for commodities broadly, especially oil. And stocks are going to keep falling in this environment because it's very difficult to price these outcomes."

KAREN JORRITSMA, HEAD OF EQUITIES, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, SYDNEY "Markets started to sell off hard and we saw gold hit the highest level in a year and oil pushed to $100 so it was a typical war trade reaction."

"You have world economies already going through the transition away from stimulus, now the question of what happens to global growth as a result of this." HOWIE LEE, ECONOMIST, OCBC, SINGAPORE

"Asia will keenly feel the effects of the conflict via inflationary pressures. If Russia's oil is kept off international trade by sanctions, Asia as a typical net-importer of oil will feel the heat from higher cost of energy imports." XIE DONGHAI, CHAIRMAN, SHANGHAI ENTROPY ASSET MANAGEMENT, SHANGHAI

"Geopolitical impact is short-lived, but deepens worries about inflation, and could influence monetary policies of global economies. Prices of oil and agricultural prices will likely remain high over the next 6-12 months." TSUYOSHI UENO, SENIOR ECONOMIST, NLI RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"Any additional sanctions by the West against Russia and sanctions in retaliation by Russia will intensify tensions and boost a risk of actual disruption of energy supply." "But if the United States makes concessions and agrees to hold high- or top-level negotiations with Russia, or the Iran nuclear deal is quickly agreed, making Iranian crude oil become available to the International market, oil market will take a short breather."

ROBERT RENNIE, HEAD OF FINANCIAL MARKET STRATEGY, WESTPAC, SYDNEY "Oil inventories are already staggeringly low and Russia is such a major producer any sanctions that threaten supply would be hugely damaging. From an FX perspective, why the euro isn't a lot lower is a mystery. It should be."

TAI HUI, CHIEF ASIA MARKET STRATEGIST, J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT, HONG KONG "Beyond energy, it's worth noting that the increasing conflict between Ukraine and Russia would also likely impact other commodities, such as wheat given Russia is the world's largest exporter, potentially impacting food prices in the wider region. Ukraine's production in industrial gases could also impact on the semiconductor industry, although immediate impact is mitigated by chip producers stocking these raw materials."

