Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno says situation in Ukraine is 'dangerous, fluid'
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday the situation in Ukraine is "dangerous and fluid", but that every effort was being made to protect the roughly 120 Japanese citizens remaining in the country.
He also said Japan has enough energy reserves so that no worry is needed on that front for the immediate future.
