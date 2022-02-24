Left Menu

EU chief puts forward "massive" sanctions on Russia for attacking Ukraine

The European Union's chief executive said on Thursday she would present "massive" sanctions to the bloc's national leaders for approval later in the day against Russia for invading Ukraine. These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin's interests and on their ability to finance the war."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The European Union's chief executive said on Thursday she would present "massive" sanctions to the bloc's national leaders for approval later in the day against Russia for invading Ukraine. "(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin is responsible for bringing war back to Europe," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told an emergency announcement after Russia fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast.

She said new EU sanctions would block Russia's access to "key technologies and markets" and the Union would also freeze Russian assets in Europe and halt Moscow's access to European financial markets. "We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernise... These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin's interests and on their ability to finance the war."

