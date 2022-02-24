China calls on all countries to protect energy security
24-02-2022
China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that all countries should work together to jointly protect global energy security.
Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was responding to a question at a regular daily briefing on whether China would release energy reserves in response to Russia's attack in Ukraine, which has sent oil prices surging.
