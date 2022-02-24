Left Menu

Aerospace supplier Safran increased titanium stocks as Ukraine tensions rose

French aerospace supplier Safran said on Thursday it had enough titanium reserves for several months after increasing stocks of the metal since the start of the year. Safran, which uses titanium to make landing gear for long-haul jetliners as well as some aero engine parts, depends on Russia for less than half its requirements though Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA corporation remains its largest single supplier.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-02-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:24 IST
Aerospace supplier Safran increased titanium stocks as Ukraine tensions rose
Safran Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French aerospace supplier Safran said on Thursday it had enough titanium reserves for several months after increasing stocks of the metal since the start of the year.

Safran, which uses titanium to make landing gear for long-haul jetliners as well as some aero-engine parts, depends on Russia for less than half its requirements though Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA corporation remains its largest single supplier. "We have been watching this situation for several weeks and have decided since the start of the year to increase our stocks of titanium, especially through distributors in Germany," Chief Executive Olivier Andries told reporters.

The French company - which together with General Electric co-owns the world's largest jet engine manufacturer by units sold, CFM International - is also looking to diversify its sources of the metal. Western aerospace companies that rely heavily on long-term supply contracts with VSMPO-AVISMA have been increasing buffer stocks in case the metal is thrust into a potential trade war between Russia and the West, experts have said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022