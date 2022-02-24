ITL launches YM3 series of tractors under Solis Yamnar brand

International Tractors Ltd (ITL) on Thursday announced the launch of its YM3 series of tractors under the Solis Yamnar brand with two models -- YM 342A and YM 348A, in the domestic market.

The new YM3 series is fully tailored as per Indian farmer requirements and is designed for the local conditions, the Hoshiarpur (Punjab)-based tractor manufacturer said in a release.

The YM3 tractor range has been globally successful while being exported to Thailand, South East Asian countries, Europe, Brazil as well as US markets, ITL, which also manufactures Sonalika brand of tractors, said.

''After the tremendous response to our Solis range of tractors since its launch in 2019, we are now launching the Yanmar tractor range with the YM3 tractor 4WD series which is a clear reflection of advanced Japanese engineering.

''The tractors are optimally designed with the world's best Supernova engine by Yanmar,” said Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director – ITL.

Also, the YM3 series tractors are fully designed with top-end features to offer extraordinary performance and safety without compromising farmer's comfort, he said.

Solis, in collaboration with Yanmar, has developed a wide range of tractors that is optimised for significant productivity increase but reduces water consumption during agriculture, as per the release.

''Our engineers have made sure that the YM series tractors deliver zero noise and zero vibration so as to allow long, fatigue-free working hours under diverse operations. Solis Yanmar will continue to offer a new tractor range to address every application specific needs of farmers,'' Mittal added.

YM3 series tractors which are developed with the expertise from both Solis (ITL) as well as Yanmar team, will be manufactured at the ITL's manufacturing facility at Hoshiarpur, said Akihiko Hiraoka, Chief Marketing Officer, Yanmar Holdings Co Ltd.

''Since the beginning of Yanmar Holdings, we have always focused on offering solutions for the betterment of the world. Being a proud partner of Solis (ITL), we together will surely revolutionize the agriculture sector across the globe,'' he said.

