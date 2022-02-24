Latvia warns of security risks after Russia invades Ukraine
24-02-2022
Latvia, a Baltic nation that was once ruled from Moscow but is now a member of NATO and the European Union, said it should prepare for "possible security risks" after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.
"Latvia is safe, we are not under a direct military threat," the Latvian foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
"However, Latvia must also prepare for possible security risks – an unpredictable refugee flow, cyber threats, disinformation attacks, energy resource related challenges."
