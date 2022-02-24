Left Menu

European stocks plunge 3%, in correction territory after Russia attacks Ukraine

European stocks plunged 3% on Thursday as investors dumped riskier assets after Russia attacked Ukraine, raising fears that a war in Europe will fuel higher inflation and derail economic growth. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 2.9% - hitting its lowest since May 2021 while marking a correction or 10% decline from its January record high.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:54 IST
European stocks plunge 3%, in correction territory after Russia attacks Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

European stocks plunged 3% on Thursday as investors dumped riskier assets after Russia attacked Ukraine, raising fears that a war in Europe will fuel higher inflation and derail economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 2.9% - hitting its lowest since May 2021 while marking a correction or 10% decline from its January record high. The German DAX fell 3.7% to March 2021 lows, bearing the biggest brunt of the sell-off on fears over the country's heavy reliance on energy supplies from Russia.

A surge in oil prices helped limit losses on the UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100, which fell 2.4%. Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation.

The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said. Europe's oil & gas index fell the least among sectors, down 1.2% as oil prices surged about 6%, pushing Brent crude past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

European banks most exposed to Russia including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank, UniCredit and Societe Generale dropped between 5% and 6.6%, while the wider banking index fell 4.2%. Technology and travel & leisure were among the other top decliners.

Futures tracking New York's S&P 500 fell 2.0% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 2.6%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022