Bitcoin slumps to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:01 IST
Bitcoin fell to its lowest in a month on Thursday after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, sparking a sell-off of riskier assets and sending oil past $100 a barrel.
Bitcoin fell as much as 7.9% to $34,324, its lowest since Jan. 24, and was last trading down 4.9%. Smaller coins that typically move in tandem with bitcoin also fell, with ether losing as much as 10.8%.
