Bitcoin slumps to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

Bitcoin fell to its lowest in a month on Thursday after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, sparking a sell-off of riskier assets and sending oil past $100 a barrel.

Bitcoin fell as much as 7.9% to $34,324, its lowest since Jan. 24, and was last trading down 4.9%. Smaller coins that typically move in tandem with bitcoin also fell, with ether losing as much as 10.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)