Greece says has seccured energy supplies following Ukraine invasion
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:00 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that Greece has secured energy supplies after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"We are working on scenarios which have to do with the biggest possible absorption of fluctuations in energy prices," Mitsotakis said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- Mitsotakis
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOCUS-Greece's fledgling tech scene starts to take off
Greece hires Gus Poyet as coach after World Cup setback
Greece says two expatriates killed in eastern Ukraine, urges all Greeks to leave 'immediately'
Greece advises its citizens in Ukraine to depart "immediately"
Passenger found alive after blaze on Greece-Italy ferry - Greek official