Russia does not want to weaponise gas in conflict, says TotalEnergies CEO
Russia does not want to use natural gas as a weapon in its conflict with Ukraine, the CEO of French energy company TotalEnergies said on Thursday. "I am convinced the Russians don't want to use gas as a weapon in the dispute," Patrick Pouyanne said at the International Energy Week conference. TotalEnergies' operations in Russia, which include stakes in liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, have not been affected by the conflict so far, he added.
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:29 IST
Russia does not want to use natural gas as a weapon in its conflict with Ukraine, the CEO of French energy company TotalEnergies said on Thursday. "I am convinced the Russians don't want to use gas as a weapon in the dispute," Patrick Pouyanne said at the International Energy Week conference.
TotalEnergies' operations in Russia, which include stakes in liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, have not been affected by the conflict so far, he added. Russia supplies more than a third of Europe's gas.
