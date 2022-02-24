Left Menu

Greek PM condemns Russian attack, says Greece energy supply secure

"We are working on scenarios which have to do with the biggest possible absorption of fluctuations in energy prices," Mitsotakis said after chairing a national security council meeting. Mitsotakis, who will meet EU leaders at a summit later on Thursday to discuss new sanctions on Russia and the energy issue, condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, saying revisionist actions threaten geopolitical stability in Europe.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine on Thursday but said Greece has a sufficient energy supply.

Greece imports 40% of its natural gas from Russia and also has contracts with Azerbaijan and Algeria. "We are working on scenarios which have to do with the biggest possible absorption of fluctuations in energy prices," Mitsotakis said after chairing a national security council meeting.

Mitsotakis, who will meet EU leaders at a summit later on Thursday to discuss new sanctions on Russia and the energy issue, condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, saying revisionist actions threaten geopolitical stability in Europe. "Greece respects the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of all countries. It condemns revisionist actions which violate these values and brute force which will, unfortunately, cause the loss of many innocent lives," he said.

"Historical revisionism by the use of arms must find against it the entire democratic planet. The responsibility of governments and the European family is being judged on this front," Mitsotakis said.

