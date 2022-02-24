Nord Stream 2 AG CEO steps down from soccer club Schalke 04's board

Matthias Warnig, the chief executive of Nord Stream 2 AG who has been targeted by U.S. sanctions, is stepping down from the supervisory board of German soccer club FC Schalke 04, the club said on Twitter.

It said Warning had informed the club that he was resigning with immediate effect.

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as well as its CEO, adding to pressure on the Baltic Sea project that was designed to double the gas flow capacity from Russia to Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)