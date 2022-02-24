India's Modi and finance minister to discuss economic impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis - source

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet finance minister and other officials on Thursday evening to discuss the economic impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis and ways to mitigate the impact of rising crude oil prices, a government source told Reuters. Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation.

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said that special flights arranged to head to Kyiv to pick up Indian nationals were cancelled as the country's airspace was closed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)